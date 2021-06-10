SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – Sandy Springs police are urging people to install video doorbells or cameras at their homes after a burglary was caught on camera showing two men, one armed with a gun, entering a home.
In the shocking video, the men are seen walking up the stairs to the victim’s apartment – then, one of them pulls out a handgun and racks it. Police said the video was taken about a month ago when officers responded to a burglary in progress.
WATCH THE FULL VIDEO:
Both men were arrested when officers arrived on the scene. Police were able to get the video footage from a person living in the apartment next door to the victim. Police are crediting the video footage for helping them solve the crime.
“This video along with others that were obtained helped officers determine that the two males that were obtained earlier were the offenders. Videos just like this one have aided officers in solving many crimes,” police said in a Facebook post. “Thank you to the citizen that allowed us to obtain this footage and to the many others that have shared their footage to help solve many other crimes in the city.”
