SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. (CBS46) – Social media is buzzing with footage from a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Southern California on Thursday.
Video showing damage in a shop in Ridgecrest, #California following the earthquake. pic.twitter.com/VUQslB8KPI— ｆｒｅｅｄｏｍ 🇺🇸🍔 (@IntelDoge) July 4, 2019
Wow! A guest at The Venetian in Las Vegas shared this video of the shaking they say because of the #earthquake: https://t.co/GGfL41Jph0 pic.twitter.com/jZLO0uaW1A— KSNV News 3 (@News3LV) July 4, 2019
Earthquake in Camarillo at 6.4. #earthquake #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/AUv3owunsr— Priya (@Priya63902390) July 4, 2019
Earthquake short video from our home security cameras this morning. Watch the lamp and wooden photo on the table. @MrsScottBaio #earthquake pic.twitter.com/ASdJ7MNcfy— Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) July 4, 2019
