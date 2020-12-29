Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, Dec. 29. She said: "I urge everyone, when it is your turn, get vaccinated. It's about saving your life, the life of your family members, and the life of your community."
WATCH: VP-elect Kamala Harris gets COVID-19 vaccine
