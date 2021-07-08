COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) — A teenager has been shot four times on the I-285 ramp to Old National Highway, as he and his friends were selling water in the area.
According to College Park Police, a 16-year-old was with two other young men when he was shot in the hand and legs. His condition is not known at this time.
CBS46 has team headed to the scene and we will provide more updates as they become available.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
