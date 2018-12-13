DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Water billing blunders continue for customers in DeKalb County.
One family told CBS46 that a new policy prohibits them from receiving a full refund even if the county is responsible for billing mistakes.
Justin Sheets said a letter from his plumber is proof there are no water leaks at his modest home in Doraville.
His troubles began last summer when their bi-monthly bill skyrocketed from about $150 to over $700. That was followed by two more outrageous bills pushing his payment amount to about $4,000.
"It's tough I think my wife and I have both lost sleep over it with the financial stress, the financial worry of are we going to wake up in a week and suddenly be told are we going to have to pay all of it," said Justin Sheet, DeKalb water customer.
His bills have been in dispute for over a year and then out of nowhere the county sent him this email which says, “You are only allowed per county policy to adjust only two bill cycles per year.”
"I think it’s extremely unfair to the customer. I can understand that these things take time and there’s a process in place, but at the end of the day if it’s not customer error I don’t think the customer should be held accountable," said Sheets.
So CBS46 contacted DeKalb County officials and found out there is no such policy. It was just another mistake by the county.
"It seems like we start the process and we make some headway and then everything goes dark and we don’t hear back for a while and so we keep having to reboot the process which has been incredibly frustrating for us," said Sheets.
The county said they have already adjusted two of the billing errors for the Sheets family and if their investigation determines they made a mistake on the final one they'll change that too.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
