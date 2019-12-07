ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A split water pipe on the sixth floor of Grady Hospital forced the evacuation of some patients Saturday afternoon and forced the hospital to divert incoming patients to other hospitals.
According to Grady Health System media relations manager Denise Simpson, because of the split, several patient rooms were rendered unusable and patients were taken to other dedicated patient care areas of the hospital.
Simpson said Grady Hospital is limiting visitors to allow the staff to focus on fixing the water pipe issue and making the patient rooms usable again. Additionally, until the situation is resolved, Grady is on "total diversion" and it is partnering with other hospitals and EMS to make sure patients are treated to appropriate facilities.
