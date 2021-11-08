ATLANTA (CBS46) -- While emergency calls rolled into Atlanta’s E-911 Center on Sunday, the call center itself had its own emergency.
“We experienced a water leak which unfortunately which was able to get to many of the electrical circuits within the building that we’re housed in,” Peek said.
Atlanta Police tell CBS46 their back-up generators immediately kicked, but temporarily quit working soon after.
“We are happy to report that we have gotten our back-up generators up and running and they are working,” Peek said.
The Deputy Chief said they shifted operations to a backup center and remain able to receive and dispatch 911 calls.
Gina Pagnotta is President of the Professional Association of City Employees and represents many of the 911-dispatchers. They tell a much different story.
“It was just blatantly said that everything was a muck. Everybody was going any kind of way they wanted to go. There was no quality leadership to guide those teams,” Pagnotta said.
Pagnotta went on to say that many of the call takers told her there were emergency calls that were not answered.
“They don’t know how many calls they lost because there’s no system to let them know. But they did not have an adequate system. It broke down,” Pagnotta said. “The E-911 call center is the heart, understand me, the heart of this city and they had a heart attack last night. Now the problem came, where were the people to resuscitate? They were all a muck is what I’ve been told.”
CBS46 did not get to question APD about any of the issues because the briefing was done on social media and there was no Q & A. Officials ask that you do not call 911 to check the system because that bogs it down. Also, you can call *GSP for any traffic related incidents.
