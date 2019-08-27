DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta man says his neighborhood has been dealing with a water leak off and on for three decades.
Jay Sawyer is a professional voice over artist who works from home, and his latest project is like nothing he’s done before.
“In a world where DeKalb County doesn’t want to hear you. As a voice over talent, I’ll make sure my voice is heard,” Sawyer said.
He is now using his booming voice to solve a personal problem.
“DeKalb watch out! You are about to be exposed. Rated B for bad service,” Sawyer said.
Just outside his home on Ocasta Court in Stone Mountain, there’s a mess.
“You can literally see it right here bubbling where the water is coming out,” Sawyer said. “It’s a complete waste.”
Yet when the guy with the big voice complains about the water being wasted nothing happens.
“Deaf ears, it falls on deaf ears,” Sawyer said.
And the DeKalb County Water Department has yet to make a permanent repair.
“Everything is patch, patch, patch,” Sawyer said. “We’ve got more patches here on the street than a Pirates convention. Can I get a good Arghh? It’s just crazy.”
All kidding aside, for Sawyer this isn’t how the script is supposed to end.
“Help!” Sawyer exclaimed.
So CBS46 contacted DeKalb County and they sent out a crew from the Water Department to get to the bottom of the problem. A supervisor told Sawyer that some of the pipes underground are plastic and need to be replaced with copper ones. After a permanent repair is complete, the road is scheduled to be repaved next year.
