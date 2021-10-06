KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) — Ben King Road in Kennesaw is blocked off as Cobb County police work to stop hundreds of gallons of water from spewing out of a water line that has ruptured.
First responders arrived to the scene just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Streets can be seen flooded with water as it shoots several feet into the air.
The water line rupture is located near Big Shanty Elementary School. Officials have not confirmed whether class will be impacted at this time.
Meanwhile, Cobb County maintenance crews are en route to try to shut off the water. CBS46 is at the scene and will have the latest updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.