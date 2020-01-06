LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) Traffic on a busy Gwinnett County roadway may be delayed Monday morning as crews continue to fix a water main break in the area.
Only one lane on Killian Hill Road is open, just east of Highway 29 in Lilburn.
The break in the eight inch water main was reported to Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources on Sunday morning.
Crews have been working through the night and will continue their work into Monday morning. Paving crews will resurface Killian Road as soon as repairs are complete.
No word on when the roadway is expected to fully reopen.
