Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Crews are currently trying to repair a water main break that has shut down lanes on a busy Atlanta roadway.
The break happened on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway near Hollywood Road during the early morning hours on Monday.
No word on what caused the break.
GDOT reports the roadway is expected to fully reopen around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
