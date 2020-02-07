HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Two Hall County roadways are closed after a water main break buckled the roadway, creating a huge crater.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office tweeted out a video showing water spurting out of the hole and crews look on trying to determine the first step of action.
The sinkhole opened up on the 2400 block of Calvary Church Road. Calvary Church Road and Lawson Road remain blocked while Belton Bridge Road and Bryant Quarter Road are back open.
No word on when crews are expected to finish the repairs.
