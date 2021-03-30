Water main break causes major road closure in Brookhaven

All lanes of a major roadway in Brookhaven will be closed for several hours Tuesday due to a water main break.
Brookhaven Police say all lanes of Dresden Drive in both directions at Ashford Drive will be closed as crews continue to repair the break. At this time, crew members have not yet released an estimated time to re-open the roadway.
Police say to use alternate routes for at least the next four to six hours.
