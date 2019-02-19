Norcross, GA (CBS46) A water main break has shut down a busy Gwinnett County intersection and it could be several hours before the situation is back to normal.
The intersection of Indian Trail Road and Brook Hollow Parkway is currently blocked as crews work to repair the broken main.
As many as 10 businesses in the area are without water service but it doesn't appear any residents are affected.
A representative told CBS46 News that it could be 6 to 8 hours before the main is fixed.
It's unclear what caused the main break.
BREAKING: At 6: I’ll show you a sinkhole forming near a water main break near Indian Trail Lilburn Rd & Brook Hollow Pkwy. @HarrisCBS46 has your detours @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/wVKJBBmIwZ— Daniel Wilkerson (@WilkersonCBS46) February 19, 2019
