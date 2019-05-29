MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) A water main break has forced the closure of a busy Marietta intersection and it could be several hours before it reopens.
The intersection of Sandy Plains and Ebenezer roads is currently closed as crews work to fix the water main. Road repairs must also be done before the intersection can reopen.
The Cobb County Government posted on Facebook that the intersection will likely be closed until Wednesday afternoon.
Water service is also out to a number of businesses in the area but it's unclear when it will be restored.
