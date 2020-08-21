CHEROKEE COUNTY (CBS46)-- A water main break is causing outages in at least three Cherokee County schools.
According to the Cherokee County School District, Cherokee County High School is closed Friday. The district says the high school campus is too large to cover with emergency water supplies, making it unsafe to operate. Students and staff are being asked to return home, and classes are canceled.
The break is also impacting ACE Academy and Hasty ES Fine Arts Academy. Both schools are small enough to safely distribute bottled drinking water and hand sanitizer to students and staff.
