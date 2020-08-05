ATLANTA (CBS46) Crews are currently working to repair a water main break that has disrupted water service to 15 area businesses as well as an apartment complex.
The water main break, which happened around 1 a.m., is on Martin Luther King Drive between Lynhurst Drive and Linkwood Road. Atlanta Watershed says water service has temporarily been disrupted to 15 businesses, one apartment complex and two hydrants.
Crews are responding to an twelve-inch water main break at Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive SW between Lynhurst Dr. SW and Linkwood Rd. Water service has temporarily been disrupted to 15 businesses, one apartment complext and two hydrants. pic.twitter.com/azTbZKwbil— Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) August 5, 2020
It's unclear when the water main repairs will be completed. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
