Senoia, GA (CBS46) Officials in Senoia have issued a boil water advisory for residents after a water main break.
The boil water advisory is in effect until Saturday night.
According to city officials, the water main break happened on or around Main Street.
Water service has since been restored to residents but they're advised to boil their water before using it.
