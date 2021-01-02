Several residents in Milton were without water as the county works to repair a water main.
According to Fulton County officials, a water main break happened Friday afternoon at Bethany Bend Road and Morris Road.
The 24” main break left several hundred residents without water, according to county officials.
According to a city of Milton official, “neighborhoods in the affected area can leave the closure but no through traffic until the roadway integrity can be assessed.”
Fulton County water officials said services were restored on Saturday around 6 p.m.
