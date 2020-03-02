EATONTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A lack of water is wreaking havoc on some Putnam County residents in the wake of a mater main break.
Most of the city of Eatonon is without water, and those who are lucky enough to have water are dealing with low pressure. The Eatonton-Putnam Water & Sewage Authority says the water main break occurred on Oak Street.
Crews are working to make repairs, and a boil water advisory has been issued for the next 36 to 48 hours.
In the meantime, Putnam County Charter School System will be closed Tuesday, March 3 for students. All 12-month employees are required to report to Putnam County High School by 9 a.m.
Putnam County Recreation also cancelled practices for Monday evening.
