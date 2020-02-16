DECATUR, Ga (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews have been working to repair a 20-inch water main break on the 900 block of Clairemont Avenue in Decatur.
Due to the break, all lanes on Clairemont Avenue are closed from Scott Boulevard to North Decatur Road.
Holly Bennett, who lives in the area, told CBS46 her basement is flooded and her yard and street is a mess.
"We had so much water coming into our yard that water was coming through the granite wall. Like the Dutch Boy putting his finger through the dam, it was coming through the walls which we'd never seen happen before," Bennett said.
Some other residents in the area told CBS46 their water is not normal.
DeKalb Watershed suggests customers experiencing brown water should run their faucets until the water is clear.
Customers experiencing issues should call 770-270-6243.
