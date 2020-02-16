DECATUR, Ga (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews are working to repair a 20-inch water main break on the 900 block of Clairemont Avenue in Decatur.
Due to the break, all lanes on Clairemont Avenue are closed from Scott Boulevard to North Decatur Road.
DeKalb Watershed suggests customers experiencing brown water should run their faucets until the water is clear.
Customers experiencing issues should call 770-270-6243.
