Cobb County, GA (CBS46) As many as 250 homes are without water service in western Cobb County as crews work to add a connection for a new subdivision.
In a tweet sent out by the Cobb County Government, three subdivisions are affected. Those subdivisions are Oakwind, Antioch Acres and Courtyard West.
WATER OUTAGE UPDATE - Adding a new subdivision's connection means water is out to more than 250 homes off Antioch Road.- Subdivisions include; Oakwind, Antioch Acres, and Courtyard West- Crews are adding a tie in for new subdivision- Water should be restored by 4 p.m. pic.twitter.com/nhT9Nc1AqF— 𝐂𝐨𝐛𝐛 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐲 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 (@cobbcountygovt) March 4, 2019
Crews are adding a tie-in for a new subdivision and expect service to be out for most of the morning and afternoon.
Water service should be restored around 4 p.m.
