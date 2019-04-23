ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Traffic in Roswell will be heavy on Tuesday due to a water outage in the area.
Fulton County officials reported a water outage on Holcomb Bridge Road at Highway 9.
Traffic on both the middle and left lanes have been affected by the outage along with many businesses in the area as well.
Officials are investigating the outage and have not determined what may have caused it.
Crews are working diligently to have the road repaired by 6 p.m.
