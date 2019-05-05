GWINNETT CO, Ga (CBS46) -- It feels like summer and that means it's time to dig out shorts, swim suits and coolers. For the men and women who keep us safe, it's time to make sure they are ready for anything on the water.
The Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services' swift water rescue team hit the water for river safety training.
New team members were in the water and in boats, to make sure they are ready for when boaters and swimmers are out this summer.
And whether you swim in a river, lake, or pool, there are basic safety reminders they want everyone to keep in mind: never take your eyes off your children around water, learn CPR and know basic water rescue skills, follow all posted rules, and stay alert to changing weather conditions.
