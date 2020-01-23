The Georgia Aquarium exterior

DOWNTOWN, ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES - 2015/11/14: The Georgia Aquarium exterior. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

 John Greim

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Watershed crews have turned water service back on to the Georgia Aquarium, a hotel and two hydrants along Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard in Atlanta.

The department tweeted Thursday morning that crews turned the 12-inch main back on and service has been restored.

However, the work is not complete. Crews will be back out during the afternoon hours to complete the repairs.

The Georgia Aquarium have issued a press release, saying the facility will shut down at 2 p.m. for the City of Atlanta to make repairs to a water pipe leak outside the building.

The facility says the water leak and repairs are not affecting animal exhibits or animal spaces.

