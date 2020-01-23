ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Watershed crews have turned water service back on to the Georgia Aquarium, a hotel and two hydrants along Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard in Atlanta.
The department tweeted Thursday morning that crews turned the 12-inch main back on and service has been restored.
However, the work is not complete. Crews will be back out during the afternoon hours to complete the repairs.
Crews have turned on the 12-inch main located at Ivan Allen Jr Blvd. NW/Luckie St. NW. Water service has been restored to the GA Aquarium, one hotel and two hydrants. This job is not complete. Crews will be back at the site this afternoon to complete repairs. @ATLFireRescue pic.twitter.com/AaBNRs0pFw— Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) January 23, 2020
The Georgia Aquarium have issued a press release, saying the facility will shut down at 2 p.m. for the City of Atlanta to make repairs to a water pipe leak outside the building.
The facility says the water leak and repairs are not affecting animal exhibits or animal spaces.
𝗖𝗟𝗢𝗦𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗟𝗬: 𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗮 𝗔𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗰𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝘁 𝟮 𝗽.𝗺. 𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗝𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝟮𝟯, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬. City of Atlanta will be repairing a water pipe leak outside the Aquarium & we must turn off our water supply until completed. pic.twitter.com/QleOyAELKk— Georgia Aquarium (@GeorgiaAquarium) January 23, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.