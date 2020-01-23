Generic Water Faucet

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Watershed crews have turned water service back on to the Georgia Aquarium, a hotel and two hydrants along Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard in Atlanta.

The department tweeted Thursday morning that crews turned the 12-inch main back on and service has been restored.

However, the work is not complete. Crews will be back out during the afternoon hours to complete the repairs.

