ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Watershed crews have turned water service back on to the Georgia Aquarium, a hotel and two hydrants along Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard in Atlanta.
The department tweeted Thursday morning that crews turned the 12-inch main back on and service has been restored.
However, the work is not complete. Crews will be back out during the afternoon hours to complete the repairs.
Crews have turned on the 12-inch main located at Ivan Allen Jr Blvd. NW/Luckie St. NW. Water service has been restored to the GA Aquarium, one hotel and two hydrants. This job is not complete. Crews will be back at the site this afternoon to complete repairs. @ATLFireRescue pic.twitter.com/AaBNRs0pFw— Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) January 23, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.