ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – Wayfair, an online home goods store, plans to create 500 jobs and invest more than $8 million in a customer support facility in Athens.
Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement about the new jobs on Wednesday. “Wayfair’s decision to locate their new customer support facility in Athens-Clarke County is a testament to the economic development assets available in Athens-Clarke County and this region,” he said in a press release.
“Our world-class logistics network has become a magnet for e-commerce companies looking to grow and reach new markets, and we are thrilled that Wayfair chose Georgia,” he said.
Wayfair was founded in 2002 and employs more than 13,000 people. It currently operates warehouse and distribution center facilities in McDonough and Savannah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.