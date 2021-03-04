WAYNE COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) – Police responded to a shots fired call at 218 Rogers Street in Jessup.
Authorities tell us that during the on-scene investigation multiple bullet holes were found in the front of the residence and a vehicle in the front yard.
Deputies performed a cursory search for anyone that may need medical attention inside the residence.
Investigators then obtained a search warrant for the residence based on probable cause obtained during the on-scene investigation. During the search, 17 bags of Marijuana (approximately 6oz total weight), 31 bags of Cocaine (approximately 28g total weight), $3787.00 of US Currency, multiple shell casings, bullet fragments, bullet projectiles, ammunition, and firearm magazines were recovered from the residence.
This investigation is ongoing and may result in further arrests and charges.
Police encourage anyone with information about this case or any illegal drug or criminal activity to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 912-427-5970 or the Jesup Police Department at 912-427-1300
