ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Convicted murderer and suspect in the Atlanta Child Murders, Wayne Williams, has been denied parole by the Georgia Board of Pardons and Parole.
In a letter to Williams, The Board of Pardons and Parole said the primary reason parole was denied for Williams was, “insufficient amount of time served to date given the nature and circumstances of your offenses(s).”
After Williams’ latest parole denial, he will not be eligible for parole again until November 2027.
