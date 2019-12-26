ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Tax season is just around the corner, and it has a lot of people wondering what can be done to lessen the burden next year.
For one thing, you have until the end of the year to put aside money in your job's 401K plan. You also have until April 15 to contribute to an IRA account for 2019.
And if you have health expenses, make sure you use money in your healthcare flexible spending account. You lose what you don't use at the end of the year.
You can also get a 30 percent credit buying and installing solar panels through the end of the year. That credit will fall to 26 percent next year, and down to 223 percent the following year. After 2021, homeowners lose the tax break altogether.
