MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) Edward Lund likes jogging near Holly Springs Cemetery in Cobb County. He said it's the most peaceful suburb of metro Atlanta, however he has to do so with caution.
“It can get pretty fast,” Lund said. “There’s a lot of heads down on smart phones so you got to watch what you are doing especially as a runner.”
It appears a wayward driver may have caused damage inside the cemetery. Ruts in the dirt lead straight across several graves.
“For someone to knock that over and not leave a note or something is kind of disgraceful,” Lund said.
Van Sullivan came to visit his brother's grave at Holly Springs Cemetery where a trail of destruction could be seen.
“I told my wife we need to go up there and check on it,” Van Sullivan said.
He heard about the damage and came to see for himself. He found headstones broken and knocked off their bases right next to his brothers plot.
“I think those people are not real responsible, not responsible people,” Sullivan said.
The cemetery is not currently owned by a church, making up-keep the responsibility of families who have loved ones buried there. While repairs will be costly people leave this message to whomever is responsible for the damage.
“It’s going to be on their mind,” Sullivan said. “They are always going to think about it.”
