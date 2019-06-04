JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) – Two Georgia cities have partnered with the Waze app to make finding carpools easier.
Johns Creek and Alpharetta announced the partnership Tuesday saying residents can enjoy $2 flat rides to work via Waze Carpool from June 4 to August 5.
Waze Carpool tries to connect drivers and passengers with similar destinations to share commutes to work. The app lets commuters chose a rider or driver based on the user’s personal profile and allows filters to narrow down selections by gender, coworker, etc.
Riders can download the app through their respective app store and join the Waze Carpool Johns Creek and Alpharetta group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.