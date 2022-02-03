ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Emergency crews are responding to a fire truck crash in southwest Atlanta Thursday night.
Engine 16 was on a fire run when they were involved in a single vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Drive at Laurel Ave Southwest across from Mozley Park.
No injuries have been reported except to the apparatus.
All Westbound lanes are blocked at this time.
