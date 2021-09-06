ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) — The manhunt continues for 21-year-old Pharoah Williams, who police believe shot and injured seven people in downtown Athens over the weekend.
Police said an altercation broke out and they believe Williams, who was not believed to be in the fight, walked up and started shooting.
“We don’t feel like this was a random act where the community is at risk, we think he was involved with the parties that were involved in the altercation,” Clark County Police said.
Police said no students were hurt.
Sunday, CBS46 spoke to a mother whose son, nephew, and family friend were all shot.
My son, it hit him on his side, it ricocheted and hit my nephews inner thigh and then a bullet hit my daughter's best friend,” Libby Arnold said.
Arnold said they were just trying to have a fun family football game day in downtown Athens when the violence caught them by surprise.
“It was a terrible night. We didn’t ask for that," she said.
Libby said her family did not know the gunman, and didn’t get a good look at him, because they were trampled by the large crowd of people running from the gunfire.
Business owners in the area assisting police with camera footage said they are now beefing up security, so that families can feel safe.
“We all just got lucky,” Arnold said.
Students said they did receive an email from the University of Georgia notifying them about what happened.
Police said Williams is still considered armed and dangerous and they are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
