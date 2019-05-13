ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Health care coverage is very important for some families.
“Yesterday marked the 14th anniversary of my kidney transplant,” Nancy Larson said.
Larson celebrated that milestone with her family on Mother’s Day, but she wasn't always sure she would be around for them.
“Until the passage of the ACA I lived in fear of not being able to maintain that health," Larson said. “Now I feel like I’m on shaky ground again not knowing what’s going to happen.”
Larson wants legislators on Capitol Hill to keep protections in place so that insurance companies can't deny people with pre-existing conditions.
Renee Kirlin is another who had a serious medical condition and was on a Cobra plan between jobs. She was able to get coverage through the Affordable Care Act just 10 days before her Cobra expired.
“The potential for my hospitalization is pretty high,” Kirlin said. “So I could have had medical bills that would have forced me into bankruptcy.”
That's why Kirlin and Larson joined others in a rally outside Senator David Perdue's Buckhead office. They are rallying against what they call the GOP's relentless efforts to repeal and sabotage health care.
They delivered a book to his office of 100 Georgians health stories about how the ACA and pre-existing protections helped them.
“That’s over 25 million Americans that have a pre-existing condition,” Co-state director of Protect Our Care said. “If they can’t get access to health care then we are just making Americans sicker.”
CBS46 reached out to Senator Perdue’s office about the rally. A spokeswoman released a statement saying, “Under the so-called ‘Affordable Care Act,’ premiums and deductibles have skyrocketed and millions of Americans are unable to afford health insurance. In Congress, Senator Perdue has led the effort to lower costs, increase competition, expand choices, and ensure people with pre-existing conditions are protected no matter what. Unfortunately, Democrats refuse to work across the aisle to fix this broken system.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.