"We could feel the heat:" Officers save wanted suspect from fiery crash in Newton County

NEWTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police officers in Covington recently tried stopping a driver of a stolen vehicle only to save his life in the end.
On June 28, officers in Newton County were alerted to a vehicle in the area that was reported stolen out of Atlanta. Covington police officers tried stopping the suspect who, in return, lead them on a chase through several jurisdictions, according to authorities.
Georgia State Patrol got involved and conducted a PIT maneuver, but the suspect was able to regain control and sped off, according to an incident report. Troopers reported the driver was driving at speeds up to 80-100 miles per hour. GSP performed another PIT maneuver. This time, the suspect’s vehicle spun out of control, hit a Newton County deputy’s car before hitting a tree and catching fire.
Body camera video shows responding officers switched gears in an instant – from detaining the suspect to trying to save his life.
“We could feel the heat,” said Officer Keith Waddell of the Covington Police Department. “Our main focus was him. All that mattered was getting him out.”
Waddell and a trooper tried pulling the man from the car, but his foot was stuck under a pedal. Video shows other officers rushing to their vehicles and running back with fire extinguishers to douse the fire.
“So, I go back inside the vehicle and I’m trying to get his foot out, take his shoe off, whatever because he can’t get him out,” Waddell recalled. “It’s really wedged behind there. At that point there’s an explosion.”
A ball of flame erupted from the engine. Waddell dove for cover as the suspect is heard screaming in agony. Officers grabbed more fire extinguishers – 17 in all – and continued to try to keep the flames from reaching the suspect. Eventually the fire department showed up, put out the fire and cut into the car to free the suspect.
“Everyone did their job,” Waddell said. “We all worked as hard as we could to save that man’s life. We’re not just out there to put people in jail. We’re there to save lives too.”
Waddell suffered minor burns on his hair, neck, arm and was treated for smoke inhalation.
The suspect, later identified as Billy Campbell Jr., 51, of North Carolina remains in the hospital. He’s facing nearly a dozen charges including fleeing from police and interference with government property, both of which are felonies.
