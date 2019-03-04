ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Is a state agency closer to controlling Atlanta's airport?
The proposed Senate Bill 131, Georgia Major Airports Authority, was passed by the Senate Transportation Committee last week.
Atlanta City Council has expressed opposition from the beginning.
"The citizens of Georgia support local control over state regulation," said Council member Andre Dickens. "The city of Atlanta and airport are excelling in terms of economic growth and opportunity for the region. We don't need an extra layer of oversight."
In February, city leaders said the airport operated just fine, and that a state-led agency would not be necessary in running the world's busiest airport. The proposal of such an idea was considered a flat out takeover.
"It will cause destruction to our financial positions and people willing to invest in the airport, and it will also affect our employees and our business partners," said John Selden, the airport's new general manager.
The Senate is expected to vote on the bill before Thursday's Crossover Day deadline. If the vote is in favor of the bill, the city would no longer have oversight of construction, equipment, improvement, maintenance and operations of the airport.
