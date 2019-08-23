ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A heightened police presence was certainly felt at the Friday, Aug. 23 football game between rivals Washington and Douglas high schools.
It come just one week after a terrible scene which sent shock waves through the community around Lakewood Stadium.
"That's when the gunshots started firing and kids started running everywhere," said a neighbor who witnessed Friday night light's shooting.
Around 250 kids had congregated at the gas station across the street from the stadium after a game between Carver and Mays High School.
The crowd then moved to Olive street, an argument started, then two boys were shot. One of the boys, according to his mother, will never walk again.
Parents attending the Aug. 23 match remained wary after last weekend's events.
"It's a little scary, but I'm here to support my son," said a Washington High mother.
Inside the stadium there was a highly visible security presence.
CBS46 spoke to the attendant at the gas station, he says he expects a crowd of kids just as large as the one from the previous week.
Parents say they won't let fear rule them.
"We don't want to stop living. Security is good, people are aware of it, we'll be on our team's side, the other team will be on their side," said another Washington High mother who said she was well aware of last weekend's shooting.
