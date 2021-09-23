MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Faith leaders and members of their congregations are expected to pack a Cobb County school board meeting Thursday evening after anti-Jewish messages were found on the bathroom walls of two Cobb County high schools.
"We don't feel heard and we're not okay with that," said Lauren Menis, co-founder of Atlanta Initiative Against Anti-Semitism.
Earlier this month, an image began circulating online showing anti-Semitic messaging with swastikas in a school bathroom. Days later, a similar message turned up at Lassiter High School.
An online petition shows more than 4,000 people want Cobb County school leaders to address the incidents publicly.
"We'd like to have the superintendent of schools acknowledge that this happened, very specifically with specific language,” said Rabbi Spike Anderson of Temple Emanu-El. "We'd really like to see organizations like the Anti-Defamation League be allowed to come into schools to offer counseling."
A school district spokesperson released a statement condemning the behavior, but Jewish leaders said a statement is not enough. They want the superintendent and school board members to take stronger action.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Cobb County School District headquarters located at 514 Glover Street in Marietta.
