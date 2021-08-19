"We have to stand up": Community effort underway to apply pressure in unsolved Piedmont Park murder

Atlanta residents are working to ensure the murder of Katie Janness doesn’t go cold and her name isn’t forgotten.
Chris McKinley didn’t know Janness but he told CBS46 that he’s thought about the 40-year-old daily since her gruesome murder nearly a month ago.
“I’ve been counting the number of days she hasn’t been in the news and it’s getting a little stagnant,” McKinley said. “We have to stand up for her because she is no longer with us.”
Janness and her dog, Bowie, were found stabbed to death inside Piedmont Park on July 28. As of Wednesday, the Atlanta Police Department had no new leads to share with the public. The last update the department issued on the case was two weeks ago when a jogger in released surveillance images came forward.
“The point is you should be able to walk in your park and not worry and feel safe, and that’s just not the case right now,” McKinley said. “There’s not one person I’ve talked to that feels safe walking in the park.”
Wanting to add some community pressure, McKinley created signs that people have been putting in their yards to make sure Janness isn’t forgotten.
“I felt yard signs would be the best solutions because if they’re on private property they cannot be removed,” he explained.
The message behind the signs is two-fold: To show love and support for Janness’ family and to let APD and city leaders know that the community not only wants answers in this case, but real solutions to the overall crime in Atlanta.
“We shouldn’t be reacting to crime,” McKinley said. “We should actually prevent the crime. So, we need solutions that are actually effective and going to work, and are utilizing our tax dollars in the most economically, but functionally and useful way for community safety.”
Janness’ family released the following statement to CBS46 in response the community-led awareness campaign:
“We are deeply moved by the continued effort of the community to keep this tragic senseless murder of our beautiful kind Katie on the news as much as possible. Solving this crime will take a monster off the street leading to a safer Atlanta.
We also want to thank the Atlanta Police Department and the FBI and other law enforcement agencies who are working tirelessly to bring justice in this horrific crime.”
If you would like to show your support, yard signs can be ordered by emailing McKinley at katieandbowie@gmail.com. The signs are free, but McKinley is accepting donations via Venmo: @Katieand Bowie.
