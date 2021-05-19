ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The family of a young woman killed on Monday described her as a fun, loving, family-oriented person who had a passion for music.
Family, friends, and Vine City residents who knew Alicia Merrell gathered for a vigil Tuesday night, not too far from where the 27-year-old was gunned down – one of several violent crimes leading up to the work week.
“Nobody deserves to be shot down like a dog in the streets,” said Vanessa Cox, the organizer.
Merrell was moving some things from her apartment off Magnolia Way early Monday morning when someone shot her several times, according to her family. She died at the scene.
“Everybody who knew her in the complex knew her as being a generous person,” said her mother, Sonya Merrell.
“I want it to stop because we need to have somewhere to live,” added Dorothy Gatson, Merrell’s grandmother.
Gatson lives in the same complex. She’s not only seeking justice for her granddaughter; she wants to feel safe in her home.
“When they kill one of us elderly women or children or whoever, like they did Alicia, my granddaughter, what else can we do y’all,” she asked the crowd of 100 mourners. “We need help. We need somebody to come up in here and help us clean up this mess and live.”
Bruce Griggs, who is the founder of Street Academy, a violence prevention program, said he’s tired of attending candlelight vigils. He believes part of the solution to ending gun violence is catching it early – that a community can’t just leave it to police or politicians.
“We’ve got to teach these kids really early how to deal with angry, fear and how to deal with pain because that can turn into something bad if you don’t know how to deal with it,” he said.
As authorities continue to look for a suspect, a family and community is hurting in more ways than one.
“This ought to touch y’all man,” said Bruce with tears in his eyes. “Folks getting tired.”
Atlanta police officers and detectives also attended the vigil. If you know who killed Alicia Merrell, call APD or Crimestoppers.
