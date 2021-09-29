ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A looming government shutdown in Washington, D.C., has tens of thousands of Atlantans filled with questions.
For Ernesto Walker, it’s a question of survival.
“You gotta have food. If you can’t eat, how can you live?” said Walker.
He says that chilling thought makes him sick to his stomach after a grocery shopping trip to Wayfield Foods in College Park.
“I don’t know if I’m gonna throw up or what,” he said. “The only way I’m getting my food is with food stamps. I need help.”
Walker, who has relied on food stamps for the past year to help him through the pandemic, said his next trip to the grocery store could be filled with dread instead of a cart of groceries if the government shuts down Thursday evening.
City of South Fulton Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs has heard similar concerns this week as a potential shutdown approaches.
“We’ll see people saving money because they don’t know what’s going to happen,” she explained. “We need to be prepared.”
The most recent data from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities in 2019 shows one in seven Georgia residents utilize the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. If the government shuts down, SNAP benefits are only authorized for the next 30 days.
“After the 30 days, benefits may be delayed quite a bit,” explained Councilwoman Gumbs. “That is where we as local municipalities need to step in.”
Other benefits like social security, Medicare and Medicaid will not be impacted by a government shutdown, nor will most federal programs like law enforcement and in-hospital medical care.
But this still leaves approximately 1.4 million Georgia residents cutting their budgets down now, while grappling frustration with national leaders.
“They should have done a better job than what they’re doing,” said Walker. “We’re gonna starve. While y’all still in office. Y’all getting your money.”
Councilwoman Gumbs said Atlantans will likely see more nonprofits, community organizations, and churches stepping up to provide services to help people get fed.
