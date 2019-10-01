ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A federal judge blocked Georgia from enforcing the new abortion law. It puts yet another twist on Georgia’s abortion ban battle.
"What the court did today was blocked the law from going into effect while the case is in court,” said ACLU Legal Director Sean J. Young..
If you remember, the organization sued the state, saying the controversial abortion law was unconstitutional.
Tuesday, a federal judge agreed.
He ruled, … “under no circumstances whatsoever may a state prohibit or ban abortions at any point prior to viability.”
“Viability is generally around 24 weeks of pregnancy,” said Young.
The block, happening just 90 days before the law was set to go into effect.
“This lawsuit will conclude early next year, at that point the judge will issue a final ruling on whether this law is unconstitutional,” said Young.
But a spokesperson for Governor Brian Kemp said it’s not over, saying “We will continue to fight for the unborn and work to ensure that all Georgians have the opportunity to live, grow, and prosper.”
We asked Young if this case will go to the Supreme Court. He told CBS46 at this point it’s hard to say, the priority is to get this case resolved in federal district court and see what the final ruling is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.