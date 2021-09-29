ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Several lawmakers met Wednesday morning at Loudermilk Park in Buckhead to sign a bill that would put the question of Buckhead cityhood on the November ballot next year.
Senator Brandon Beach sponsored the legislation.
“We will not become Chicago,” said Senator Brandon Beach, “I can promise you that and that’s what this bill does.”
The Buckhead City Committee has the backing of 12 total senators.
“Citizens should choose their form of government,” said Senator Greg Dolezal. “It’s up to the 103 thousand citizens of Buckhead to make this choice.”
The debate over Buckhead cityhood comes amid a violent year in the community. Murder and aggravated assault are up double digits over last year in zone 2, where Buckhead sits. Recent shootings and violent crime, especially in popular Buckhead shopping and dining districts, have frustrated the people who live and work there.
“The residents of Buckhead believe we are living in a war zone,” said Bill White, Chairman of the Buckhead City Committee.
White said a recent feasibility study revealed a Buckhead city would take about 10 percent of Atlanta’s operating budget. He said if Buckhead were to break away from Atlanta, the would-be city would prioritize a robust police force.
“We are going to pay our police officers,” he told the crowd. “They will be the highest paid police officers in the state of Georgia.”
Of course, not everyone is on board with Buckhead becoming a city.
“It sounds good but when you look at the details but again, it would be devastating to the people of Buckhead,” said Billy Linville with the Committee for a United Atlanta.
“Buckhead residents would pay much higher taxes,” he told reporter Ashley Thompson. “Water and sewer rates would go up. The residents would be responsible for bond and pension obligations. There would be no public schools for Buckhead kids to attend and the Georgia constitution prevents the creation of a new public school district.
The back and forth over the cityhood movement continues as both sides debate what’s best for the people there.
“We won’t have another Superbowl, we won’t have another All-Star Game if people don’t feel safe,” said Senator Beach.
Following Wednesday’s signing event, the Committee for a United Atlanta sent out a press release with 200 signatures from Buckhead residents and business owners who oppose the cityhood movement.
The release states in part:
"Like most people in Buckhead, I am furious about the increase in violent crime and the absence of leadership at City Hall. Our current leaders are basically ignoring our community. All that being said, I do not believe de-annexing Buckhead from Atlanta is the right approach. We have an election in November when we will elect a new Mayor and City Council. All of the candidates are talking about addressing the situation we are facing in Buckhead. We need to give them a chance. Splitting off a part of the City will have major ramifications for not only Atlanta but the state and the greater Atlanta region," said Eric Tanenblatt, a prominent business leader who lives in Buckhead.
Tanenblatt observed that in the 2017 and 2009 municipal elections, the voter turnout in Buckhead was less than 40% and in both elections the outcome was determined by approximately 800 votes. “I implore my neighbors in Buckhead to channel their energy toward the November elections and vote. We deserve new leadership in Buckhead and Atlanta and can only blame ourselves if we don’t go to the polls."
A new fiscal analysis on the consequences of the proposed break-up of Atlanta determined that the Atlanta Public Schools (APS) and the City of Atlanta would stand to lose financially, economically, and socially. Moreover, the study concluded that tax rates would likely rise for Buckhead area residents and quality of life would suffer."
