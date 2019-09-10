LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) – Lithonia High School was locked down temporarily on Tuesday after reports of a potential weapon on campus.
One student was arrested following an onsite investigation conducted by DeKalb County School District Police officers.
The weapon was recovered, and no students, staff or community members were harmed.
DeKalb County School District said the school will be staffed with additional law enforcement officers for the remainder of the day. Class schedules are not affected.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
