As weather conditions have led to shipping delays, the DeKalb County Board of Health made the decision to hold off on deliveries of COVID-19 vaccinations.
The severe weather conditions affecting a major portion of the U.S. hit supply chains hard, forcing DeKalb County to cancel second doses of the Moderna vaccine that were scheduled for Doraville and Stonecrest.
While work is being done to reschedule the vaccinations, officials reported that appointees would be contacted by phone and email regarding the situation and the status of rescheduled appointments.
More information and answers to frequently asked questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine are available at dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or by phone at 888-357-0169.
