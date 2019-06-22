ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- From lightning, rain, downed power lines and hail, parts of metro Atlanta felt the welcome of summer 2019.

Late Friday night CBS46 went into Storm Mode when several severe thunderstorm systems were spotted moving into North Georgia and Gainesville.

Moving into Sunday afternoon, rain began to appear in areas like Buckhead, while in the south thunder was heard, bouts of lightning and hail were seen.

Residents in the Peachtree Heights neighborhood loss electricity when power lines and trees went down. Atlanta Fire said they were treating all lines as "live", meaning residents within a five-block radius were advised to not come outside until power crews could ensure it was safe.

One resident said the heavy rain and winds sounded like a "hurricane."

Thunderstorm watches and advisories were in place for counties throughout the state until 11 p.m. on Sunday including: Baker, Calhoun, Dougherty, Early, Miller, Mitchell, Appling, Atkinson, Clinch, Northern Ware, Clarke, Madison, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Elbert and Hart.

As of 11:24 p.m. thousands of Georgia Power customers had been impacted by the weather.

Georgia Power outage map 11:24PM, June 22

Despite the weather, Atlanta still managed to get a double rainbow.

