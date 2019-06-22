ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- From lightning, rain, downed power lines and hail, parts of metro Atlanta felt the welcome of summer 2019.
Late Friday night CBS46 went into Storm Mode when several severe thunderstorm systems were spotted moving into North Georgia and Gainesville.
Radar Update 1:17AM: Severe storms moving out of the mountains and into areas like North Metro and Gainesville are packing 60mph wind gusts and a ton of lightning. Be ready for loud storms and possible damage if you live in these areas. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/p0oYW5TP4O— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) June 22, 2019
Damaging winds in this storm moving through Cherokee County heading towards Woodstock and eventually North Fulton County. Could see downed trees in this area over the next hour as this storm moves through. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/u9f88S24L1— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) June 22, 2019
Over 500 lightning strikes in the last 10 minutes in a storm bearing down on Ellijay. Be ready if you live in the area! Stay inside. pic.twitter.com/vG7I4Gr4h9— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) June 22, 2019
Severe T-Storm Warning until 1AM for mountainous counties until 1AM. Damaging wind gusts are the main threat. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/JKg98Xu8mJ— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) June 22, 2019
A squall line of strong storms will move into NW GA in the next 30 minutes. It's packing 60mph winds and lightning. Whitfield, Gilmer, and Fannin County are under the warning through 12AM. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/ztOuSs4Qrt— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) June 22, 2019
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is out until 5AM for North Georgia. Storms move in from Tennessee over the next few hours. Tune into @cbs46 at 11PM for a breakdown of when to expect storms in your area not only tonight, but tomorrow as well. pic.twitter.com/tH0naYlEcX— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) June 22, 2019
Moving into Sunday afternoon, rain began to appear in areas like Buckhead, while in the south thunder was heard, bouts of lightning and hail were seen.
Lightning struck a tree right where my dog and I were walking. https://t.co/Cm1AbOMSRZ pic.twitter.com/PK5oa0Q26K— Jess (@thesciencebae) June 23, 2019
Woah we’re on 75 South in Atlanta and it’s hailing @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/XjRKBrMcng— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) June 22, 2019
Residents in the Peachtree Heights neighborhood loss electricity when power lines and trees went down. Atlanta Fire said they were treating all lines as "live", meaning residents within a five-block radius were advised to not come outside until power crews could ensure it was safe.
One resident said the heavy rain and winds sounded like a "hurricane."
Thunderstorm watches and advisories were in place for counties throughout the state until 11 p.m. on Sunday including: Baker, Calhoun, Dougherty, Early, Miller, Mitchell, Appling, Atkinson, Clinch, Northern Ware, Clarke, Madison, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Elbert and Hart.
A view of the severe thunderstorm just southeast of downtown ATL! That's a lot of rain! #gawx pic.twitter.com/GCpngRFAJ1— Molly McCollum (@WXMolly) June 22, 2019
As of 11:24 p.m. thousands of Georgia Power customers had been impacted by the weather.
Despite the weather, Atlanta still managed to get a double rainbow.
Double rainbow in Atlanta! #gawx pic.twitter.com/EXYdjJUJ44— Molly McCollum (@WXMolly) June 23, 2019
Wow! Awesome timelapse of the powerful storm that just moved through downtown/midtown ATL. Watch till the end for a beautiful double rainbow! #gawx pic.twitter.com/KZdSSGVUZk— Molly McCollum (@WXMolly) June 23, 2019
