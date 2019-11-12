Massive Winter Storm Brings Snow And Heavy Winds Across Large Swath Of Eastern Seaboard

SAVANNAH, GA - JANUARY 04: Snow and ice are seen on a statue as snow that fell yesterday and cold weather blanket the area on January 4, 2018 in Savannah, Georgia. From Maine to Florida every state along the east coast is expected to have to deal with winter weather. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

 Joe Raedle

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A cold snap is moving into metro Atlanta and that's prompted several weather warnings and advisories.

A freeze warning is in effect for several metro Atlanta counties including: Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Henry, Jackson, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Paulding, Pike, Polk, Rockdale, South Fulton, Spalding, Troup and Walton.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 degrees can be expected with winds gusting up to 35 mph. The warning is in effect from 7 p.m. Tuesday evening until 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

A wind advisory has also been issued for the following counties: Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Henry, Jackson, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Paulding, Pike, Polk, Rockdale, South Fulton, Spalding, Troup and Walton.

The wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.