ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A cold snap is moving into metro Atlanta and that's prompted several weather warnings and advisories.
A freeze warning is in effect for several metro Atlanta counties including: Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Henry, Jackson, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Paulding, Pike, Polk, Rockdale, South Fulton, Spalding, Troup and Walton.
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 degrees can be expected with winds gusting up to 35 mph. The warning is in effect from 7 p.m. Tuesday evening until 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
A wind advisory has also been issued for the following counties: Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Henry, Jackson, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Paulding, Pike, Polk, Rockdale, South Fulton, Spalding, Troup and Walton.
The wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.
