(ATLANTA)-- Atlanta is known as "The City in a Forest." While our trees our beautiful, they also topple easily in soggy soil and whipping winds.
Certified Arborist Neil Norton tells CBS46 that the trees are extra stressed right now from warm winter temperatures and the extreme fall drought. The situation is being compounded upon by our changing climate.
Norton says cracks in trunks, butt rot, and fungus at the base of a tree can be warning signs that a tree needs to come down. Even though an unhealthy tree can be obvious to the untrained eye, it's still important to have a certified arborist check it out. Certain fungi are not dangerous to trees or some trees may not need to be removed if they don't have a high risk of falling on property.
Trees at high risk of damaging property should be removed right away, says Norton. High risk tree removal can prevent damage, injuries, or even death. On New Years Eve, an elderly woman died in northwest Atlanta after strong winds brought a tree crashing into her bedroom.
Norton also suggests that if a neighbors tree is branching out into your yard, you can have a certified arborist send a letter to the insurance company. That way if the tree falls, your neighbors insurance company could be held responsible for paying for the damage.
